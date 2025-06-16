Tyler Cornett and Drew Woodley Lead the Garden City Wind over the Roswell Invaders 11-5

June 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Tyler Cornett got the win for the Garden City Wind.

Ira Clifton was the losing pitcher throwing 7 innings with 4 strikeouts while allowing 9 hits.

For the Garden City Wind, Drew Woodley lead the way at the plate going 0-3.

Dominic Enbody also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-4.

This game was played in Roswell at Joe Bauman on 2025-06-16 at 6:30:00 PM

With the win the Garden City Wind move to 14-2 on the season.

Garden City Wind play Roswell Invaders at Joe Bauman at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.

With the loss the Roswell Invaders move to 4-14 on the season.

Roswell Invaders play the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs at Joe Bauman at 10:00:00 AM on Jun 18 2025.







