Collin Williams Helps the Blackwell FlyCatchers Down the KC Iola Hormigas 13-8

June 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







On the mound for the Blackwell FlyCatchers it was Dominic Scotti who picked up the win throwing 6 innings. He faced 27 hitters.

Jesus Audeves was the losing pitcher throwing 5 innings with 3 strikeouts while allowing 7 hits.

For the Blackwell FlyCatchers, Collin Williams lead the way at the plate going 1-4.

Rudy Solis also helped the ballclub at the plate going 2-3.

This game was played in Iola at Allen County on 2025-06-16 at 6:00:00 PM

With the win the Blackwell FlyCatchers move to 7-6 on the season.

Blackwell FlyCatchers play KC Iola Hormigas at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.

With the loss the KC Iola Hormigas move to 2-12 on the season.

KC Iola Hormigas play the Blackwell FlyCatchers at Allen County at 6:00:00 PM on Jun 18 2025.







