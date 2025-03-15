Kyle Buchanan with the Hat Trick
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Kyle Buchanan has himself a 3-goal, 2-assist night in Calgary as the Bandits take down the Roughnecks 11-6
