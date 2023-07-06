Kwitzer Named All-Star Game Alternate

POMONA, NY - New York Boulders utilityman Chris Kwitzer has been named an alternate for the Frontier League All-Star Game next week in Illinois, the league announced Thursday.

Kwitzer will be representing the East Divison, along with five other players who were named All-Star Game alternates. This is the first All-Star selection for Kwitzer, who is in his third season with the Frontier League. Kwitzer replaces Boulders outfielder Patrick Kivlehan, who is unavailable for the All-Star festivities July 12-13 in Crestwood, Illinois, and will now join Boulders teammates Tucker Nathans and Matt McDermott on the trip.

The University of Buffalo alum is coming off a torrid month of June, during which he hit .356 (31 for 87). Kwitzer is now batting .318 for the season and holds top-20 ranks in the league for doubles (12, 11th), hits (56, 15th), and batting average (20th). The left-handed slugger was one of the top hitters in the Frontier League last season, finishing with 20 home runs, a league-leading 96 RBI, and a .301 batting average.

Kwitzer represented Spain in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in 2022, hitting .313 with a .353 on-base percentage, one RBI and three runs in four games.

This year's All-Star Game will be held Wednesday, July 12, at Ozinga Field at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The All-Star festivities will also include a Skills Competition featuring bunting, throwing, and hitting, as well as a traditional Home Run Derby, both of which will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

