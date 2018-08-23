Kris Bubic Named Pitcher of the Week

August 23, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Chukars LHP Kris Bubic has been named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from August 13th-19th.

Bubic pitched 5 shutout innings on August 15th at Billings, where he struck out 10 and allowed only 2 hits in the Chukars 6-0 win at Billings. It was the 2nd time in a 3 start stretch where he struck out 10 in 5 innings. He struck out 10 Orem Owlz batters in 5 innings on August 1st.

The Chukars have had back to back winners of the Pitcher of the Week honors. Jonathan Heasley won the award from August 6-12. CJ Eldred previously won the honor for the week from July 2-8.

Bubic is a 2018 Pioneer League All-Star and has struck out 32 batters in his last 19 innings, allowing only 15 hits and 4 earned runs. He was the 40th overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Kansas City Royals. Bubic pitched his college baseball at Stanford University.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.