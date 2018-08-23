Kris Bubic Named Pitcher of the Week
August 23, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
Chukars LHP Kris Bubic has been named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from August 13th-19th.
Bubic pitched 5 shutout innings on August 15th at Billings, where he struck out 10 and allowed only 2 hits in the Chukars 6-0 win at Billings. It was the 2nd time in a 3 start stretch where he struck out 10 in 5 innings. He struck out 10 Orem Owlz batters in 5 innings on August 1st.
The Chukars have had back to back winners of the Pitcher of the Week honors. Jonathan Heasley won the award from August 6-12. CJ Eldred previously won the honor for the week from July 2-8.
Bubic is a 2018 Pioneer League All-Star and has struck out 32 batters in his last 19 innings, allowing only 15 hits and 4 earned runs. He was the 40th overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Kansas City Royals. Bubic pitched his college baseball at Stanford University.
