Kris Bryant, Nolan Jones Scheduled for Rehab Assignments this Week with Isotopes

May 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Colorado Rockies outfielder/first baseman Kris Bryant and outfielder Nolan Jones are scheduled for rehab assignments with the Albuquerque Isotopes this week as the club returns home to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a six-game series beginning tomorrow at 6:35 pm at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Both players suffered lower back strains which have sidelined them since early in the season - Bryant has been on the Injured List since April 17 and Jones since April 30.

Bryant, 32, was selected by the Chicago Cubs as the number two overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. The 10-year MLB veteran is a four-time All-Star, 2015 National League (NL) Rookie of the Year, 2016 NL MVP and 2016 World Series Champion with the Chicago Cubs, which ended a 108-year drought for the franchise.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Holy Ghost Prep High School in Philadelphia, Pa. The Rockies acquired Jones in a trade Nov. 15, 2022, for infielder Juan Brito. Jones finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 after tallying 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and 62 RBI while leading the majors with 19 outfield assists.

Tickets are available every game this homestand at abqisotopes.com and at the stadium Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.