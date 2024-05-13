Brett Kerry Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release









(Salt Lake Bees) Salt Lake Bees pitcher Brett Kerry(Salt Lake Bees)

SALT LAKE CITY - Minor League Baseball announced today that Salt Lake Bees starting pitcher Brett Kerry won the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week Award for the week of May 6 - 12.

Kerry got the start for the Bees on Friday night against Sacramento and put together one of the best outings in his professional career. The right-hander allowed just three hits and a single run while striking out four over eight innings. The River Cats did not record a hit until the seventh inning and scratched across their only run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Kerry joins teammate Davis Daniel as the only pitchers in the Pacific Coast this league to pitch at least eight complete innings.

Drafted in the fifth round in the 2021 draft from the University of South Carolina, Kerry is in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Angels organization and his second season pitching for Salt Lake. In four starts for the Bees this season Kerry holds a 3.42 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. The award is Kerry's third Pitcher of the Week Award in his professional career, having taken home the Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors on April 17 and Sept. 18, 2022.

With Kerry's help the Bees went 5-1 during their homestand against Sacramento. The team starts a six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday. Salt Lake returns home to Smith's Ballpark on May 21 for a six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

