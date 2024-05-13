Camo Hat Giveaway, Salute to Services Day, Baseball Card Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand

May 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their third homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, affiliate of

the Houston Astros. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, May 14 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, May 15 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 16 at 6:35 pm

Mental Health Awareness Night

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 17 at 6:35 pm

Baseball Card Night/Isotopes Baseball Card Team-Set giveaway, courtesy of GameTime Sports Cards & Collectables (first 1,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 18 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 19 at 1:35 pm

Salute to Services Day - Join the Isotopes as we honor all active and retired military - including discounted tickets

Presentation of colors by the United States Naval Sea Cadets Corps - Roadrunner Division and the National Anthem performed by the 44 th

Army Band

Camo Hat giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

LEGO ® NINJAGO® EVENT -

Lego Day - Ready to unleash your inner ninja? Join the LEGO ® Play Like a Ninja event on May 19 for lots of fun, photo opportunities and the chance to take home your own dragon build!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

