Cinco Ranch and Memorial to Meet at Constellation Field for 6A Regional Quarter Final

May 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Playoff high school baseball continues at Constellation Field as the Cinco Ranch Cougars are set to matchup with the Memorial High School Mustangs from Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18.

Cinco Ranch and Memorial will square off in their 6A Regional Quarter Finals series beginning on Thursday with a 7 pm first pitch. First pitch on Friday, May 17 is set for 7 pm as well, and if a Game Three is necessary on Saturday, May 18, first pitch will be at 6 pm. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all scheduled games.

Tickets are available online here and are $10 in advance or $12 day of game. All seating is general admission and parking is $5 per car. Limited concessions will be open at Constellation Field for all three games.

