Cinco Ranch and Memorial to Meet at Constellation Field for 6A Regional Quarter Final
May 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - Playoff high school baseball continues at Constellation Field as the Cinco Ranch Cougars are set to matchup with the Memorial High School Mustangs from Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18.
Cinco Ranch and Memorial will square off in their 6A Regional Quarter Finals series beginning on Thursday with a 7 pm first pitch. First pitch on Friday, May 17 is set for 7 pm as well, and if a Game Three is necessary on Saturday, May 18, first pitch will be at 6 pm. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all scheduled games.
Tickets are available online here and are $10 in advance or $12 day of game. All seating is general admission and parking is $5 per car. Limited concessions will be open at Constellation Field for all three games.
Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2024
- Brett Kerry Named PCL Pitcher of the Week - Salt Lake Bees
- Cinco Ranch and Memorial to Meet at Constellation Field for 6A Regional Quarter Final - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Camo Hat Giveaway, Salute to Services Day, Baseball Card Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Cinco Ranch and Memorial to Meet at Constellation Field for 6A Regional Quarter Final
- Urquidy, McCormick Make Rehab Starts in 7-4 Sugar Land Loss
- Gordon Spins 5.1 Frames as Space Cowboys Stifle OKC
- Two Runs in the Ninth Surges Sugar Land to Walk-off Win
- José Urquidy and Chas McCormick Scheduled to Rehab with Sugar Land on Sunday