Kovu the Bat Dog to Return for Weekend Series at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Kovu the Bat Dog is set to return to Constellation Field to work the final three games of the Skeeters homestand from Aug. 2-4. Kovu will serve as the team's Bat Dog for approximately the first three innings of each game and will then return to the Constellation Field concourse for pictures and meet-and-greets.

Kovu will also be available for photos and meet-and-greets prior to each game. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Along with this weekend, Kovu will appear at the following Skeeters games throughout the remainder of the 2019 season:

- Friday, August 16th (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, August 17th (6:05 p.m.)

- Thursday, September 19th (Bark in the Park) (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, September 20th (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, September 21st (6:05 p.m.)

Kovu was provided to the Skeeters by Sit Means Sit - Houston. To arrange availabilities with Kovu and Sit Means Sit, or for photos and videos from Kovu's previous appearances at Constellation Field, please contact Ryan Posner at rposner@sugarlandskeeters.com or 281-207-9132.

Skeeters 2019 playoff tickets are officially on sale, with Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 as confirmed playoff dates at Constellation Field. The Skeeters have chosen "Come and Take It" as their postseason theme, in honor of the Battle of Gonzales. Playoff tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets, visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487. For more information on the Skeeter 2019 postseason run, visit sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com.

