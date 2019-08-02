Former Revs RHP Grotz Promoted to Seattle

(York, Pa.) - Former York Revolution right-handed pitcher Zac Grotz has been promoted to the Majors for the first time in his career, as the Seattle Mariners announced his selection from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday. Grotz becomes the 11th former Revs player and ninth pitcher to go from York to the Majors and will become the fourth to make his big league debut after playing in York.

The 26-year-old was outstanding for the Revs early last season, going 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA in seven outings (four starts). Transitioning to consistently being a starting pitcher for the first time in his career, Grotz ranked fifth in the Atlantic League in ERA when his contract was purchased by the New York Mets on June 10, 2018. He had allowed just 24 hits in 32.0 innings for the Revs, holding opponents to a .207 average and walked only 10 while striking out 33 batters. He enjoyed a 21.2-inning scoreless streak from April 27 to May 30, 2018, the fourth longest in club history, through which his season ERA was 0.40, the league's lowest to that point. That included a complete game six-hit shutout on May 24, 2018, at Lancaster in just his fifth career start.

After spending the remainder of the 2018 season with the Mets Class-A affiliate in Columbia, SC, Grotz signed with Seattle during the off-season and dominated at Double-A this season, going 4-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 26 outings (six starts) for the Arkansas Travelers, striking out 69 and walking just 11 in 57.1 innings. Over his last 10 appearances, he allowed just three earned runs in 24.0 innings (1.13 ERA), with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

"I was absolutely thrilled when I found out," said Revs manager Mark Mason. "It's really great news, and we couldn't be happier for him. Guys that have been there and get to go back, you're happy for them too, but for somebody that has never been to 'The Show,' that's really great news for him."

Grotz becomes the third former Revs pitcher to appear in the Majors this season, joining lefty Ryan Feierabend (York 2012), who was called up by the Toronto Blue Jays in May, and Opening Day starter Ross Detwiler, whose contract was purchased by the Chicago White Sox on May 9, before he returned to the Majors on June 28. Grotz is also the second Revs alum to be called up by Seattle in as many seasons, as Detwiler began the 2018 season as Grotz's teammate in York before pitching for the Mariners last August.

York's three alumni reaching the Majors this season marks the second most in a season in Revolution history, behind the 2014 season when five former Revs appeared in the big leagues. Grotz joins lefties Scott Rice, Ian Thomas, and Edward Paredes as former Revs to make their Major League debuts after playing in York.

