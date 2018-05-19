Komets Slip 2-1

May 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets slipped 2-1 to the Colorado Eagles Friday night in front of a Fort Wayne crowd of 7,558. The Eagles posted a 2-0 lead by the time the first period had ended on goals by Michael Joly, his seventh and eighth of the playoffs.

After no scoring in the second frame Komets opened the third period with Jason Binkley connecting on the power play at 33 seconds. Neither team could find the twine for the remainder of game. The Komets out-shot Colorado 14-5 in the third period but could not further solve Eagle's goaltender Joe Cannata.

Komet goalie Michael Houser suffered the loss making 28 saves on 30 shots. Cannata registered 33 saves on 34 shots.

The Komets were 1/2 on the power play while successfully killing all 6 Colorado man advantages.

The Western Conference Finals best-of-seven series is now even 2-2. Game 5 is Saturday night at 7:30 in Fort Wayne before the series switches to Colorado for game 6 Tuesday, May 22 at 9:05pm ET. If game 7 is necessary, it will be played Wednesday, May 23 at Colorado at 9:05pm ET.

Tickets for Saturday's game in Fort Wayne are on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2018

Komets Slip 2-1 - Fort Wayne Komets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.