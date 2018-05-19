Cannata Makes 51 Saves in Eagles' 4-3 Win Double Overtime

FORT WAYNE, IN. - Eagles forward Brady Shaw scored the game-winning goal 2:38 into the second overtime, while goaltender Joe Cannata made 51 saves on 54 shots as Colorado defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Final on Saturday. Forwards Michael Joly and Matt Garbowsky each finished with a goal and two assists in the winning effort.

For the second straight game Colorado would jump on the board first when Garbowsky raced down the right wing on a 2-on-1 breakaway before firing a shot from the right circle that would light the lamp and put the Eagles on top 1-0 just 4:03 into the contest.

Fort Wayne would strike back on the power play when forward Artur Tyanulin camped out in front of the net and tipped a shot past Cannata to tie the game at 1-1 at the 7:34 mark of the period.

The Komets would go back on the power play just minutes later and again they would capitalize when defenseman Ryan Culkin grabbed a cross-slot pass and smashed it into the back of the net to give Fort Wayne the 2-1 edge with 6:32 remaining in the opening stanza.

The Eagles would even things up midway through the second period when defenseman Jake Marto fired a shot from the right circle that would weave its way through traffic and into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:58 remaining in the middle frame.

Fort Wayne would hop right back on top just over two minutes later when forward Jamie Schaafsma skated down the right wing and snapped a centering feed toward the slot that would take a bad bounce off an Eagles defenseman and into the net. The goal would put the Komets up 3-2 at the 12:11 mark of the period.

Colorado would kill off three Komets power plays in the third period, which would help set up Joly to circle through the high-slot before firing a slapshot past Fort Wayne goalie Michael Houser to tie the game at 3-3 at the 10:25 mark of the final frame.

With 60 minutes unable to determine a winner, the two teams headed to overtime. The Eagles would kill off a two-minute minor for high-sticking early in OT and despite being outshot 10-7 in the extra session, Colorado would force a second overtime with the contest still tied at 3-3.

Heading into the second overtime, Cannata would make a series of highlight reel saves which allowed Shaw to collect a pass on top of the crease which he would smack into the back of the net to give Colorado the 4-3 victory.

Fort Wayne outshot the Eagles 54-36 in the contest, as Colorado was held 0-for-3 on the power play while the Komets went 2-for-6 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they return home to take on the Komets in Game Six of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday, May 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

