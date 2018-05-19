Americans Unveil 10th Anniversary Logo

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans unveiled their tenth anniversary logo this afternoon in front of a good crowd at the Allen Event Center.

The team hosted an Open House/Select-A-Seat Event today from noon to 2 pm, that also included a Q&A with Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson, and the video unveiling of the Allen Americans 10th Anniversary Logo.

All fans who attended the event today received two 10-year logo koozies that were passed out to fans as they left the arena. The team also had a big 40 % off sale in the Americans Team Store on last year's remaining items, along with the debut of the NEW 10 year anniversary t-Shirts, which went on sale at 1:30 pm.

The team has many special events planned for the anniversary season, including the All-Decade Team which will be introduced later this summer. For more information on Americans Season Tickets call 972-912-1000.

A special thanks to Scott White of Bizcom Associates, and designer Ron Sapp, who both played a big part in the 10th Anniversary logo.

