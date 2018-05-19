Game 5 - Adirondack (1-3) vs. Florida (3-1)

May 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GAME 5 - ADIRONDACK (1-3) vs. FLORIDA (3-1)May 19th 2018, 13:44

05/19/2018 9:44 AM -

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (1-3) vs. 1 - Florida Everblades (3-1)

WHAT: EASTERN CONFERNCE FINALS - GAME 5

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder will host their final game of the Eastern Conference Finals this evening in Glens Falls. The Thunder currently trail the best of seven series three games to one after they fell 7-3 to the Florida Everblades in Game 4 yesterday evening.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: Tonight's Game 5 marks the first elimination game of the season for Adirondack. All time in playoff history, the Thunder are 1-2 in elimination games, including a Game 5 victory a season ago on home ice to force a Game 6 in the 2017 North Division Semifinals. A Thunder win tonight would force a Game 6 on Monday evening in Florida.

GAME FIVE FOR FIGHTING: The Adirondack Thunder have posted a 4-1 record all-time in franchise history in Game 5 situations with a 19-9 goal differential in those games. The Thunder are 1-1 in Game 5's during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and, most recently, defeated Manchester 6-0 in Game 5 of the North Division Finals to take a 3-2 series lead over the Monarchs.

THE GREAT NUMBER EIGHT: With two assists in last evening's defeat, forward Ryan Schmelzer increased his playoff total to 16 points (9-7-16), the highest single-season total in Thunder franchise history. The 6-2 center is already the all-time leading playoff goalscorer in franchise history and sits two points shy of teammate James Henry for the all-time lead in career playoff points.

TROJANS OF TROY: Adirondack forward Troy Bourke collected two points (1-1-2) in the Game 4 defeat yesterday evening. Bourke scored a goal and added an assist in the third period for his first multi-point game of the 2018 postseason. Bourke now has four points (2-2-4) from four games played in this season's playoffs and remains at a point-per-game pace with 20 points (9-11-20) from 20 games played in his Kelly Cup Playoffs career.

BALANCED EFFORT: The Adirondack Thunder have gotten at least one goal from 19 different skaters during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. No other ECHL team has gotten goals from more than 15 different players as Adirondack sits four ahead of Florida, Fort Wayne and Idaho. Adirondack is the first team with 19 different goal scorers in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since Alaska in 2014.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined) and lost three straight games just once all season. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted a 10-3 record in games coming off of a loss, including a 5-1 record in 2018, and has never lost three consecutive playoff games in one season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.