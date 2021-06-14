Komets Play Decisive Game Five Tonight

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will play game five of the Western Conference Semi-Final tonight at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30. The teams split the first two games at Wichita last week. The series moved to Fort Wayne last Friday and Saturday with both teams gaining victories to force a decisive game five. The winner of the series will play Allen in the Western Conference Final.

Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 - Fort Wayne 3 Wichita 2

Game 2: Wednesday, June 9 - Fort Wayne 2 Wichita 5

Game 3: Friday, June 11 - Fort Wayne 3 Wichita 0

Game 4: Saturday, June 12 - Fort Wayne 2 Wichita 4

Game 5: Monday, June 14

The Komets franchise has 299 all-time playoff wins. The last time the club was involved in a deciding series playoff game was May 23, 2018 when the Komets lost to Colorado in game seven of the Western Conference Final.

Komet Leaders-Playoffs

Points: Harper, Jenks 4

Goals: Jenks 3

Assists: Harper 3

PP Goals: Vaive, Jenks 1

SH Goals: Jenks 2

GW Goals: Nellis 1

Shots: Hawkins, Harper 12

PIM: Boudens 10

+/- : Galipeau +5

