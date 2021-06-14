Americans to Host Fort Wayne in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday

Allen Americans celebrate a goal

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), will open the Western Conference Finals on Friday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen Event Center.

Fort Wayne defeated Wichita 4-3 in overtime on Monday night to win the series 3-2. The Americans and Komets did not meet this season. The two teams have met only one time in the playoffs with Allen winning the series on their way to a Kelly Cup Championship.

The Americans swept the Utah Grizzlies in Round 1 winning the final game of the series in double overtime.

The Americans finished with the top record in the Western Conference, while Fort Wayne finished third.

With Florida losing on Monday night to South Carolina in Game 5, the Americans are the top team remaining in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Western Conference Finals begin on Friday night in Allen.

