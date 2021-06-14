Everblades Fall Short in Decisive Game 5

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades fell 3-2 to the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday night at Hertz Arena. The Stingrays advance to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Everblades finish the season with a first round loss. Cole Ully led the way with two goals for South Carolina on the night.

FIRST STAR: Cole Ully (SC) - two goals, +2, five shots

SECOND STAR: Dan DeSalvo (SC) - two assists, +2, four shots

THIRD STAR: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - one goal, three shots

South Carolina broke through in the first period when Dylan Stamen wrapped the puck around the Florida cage and chopped it into the net (15:49).

Down 1-0, The Everblades power play got to work in the second period. After receiving a pass across the slot from Alex Kile, Joe Pendenza ripped a shot past the sprawling South Carolina goaltender Hunter Shepard to tie the game at 1-1 (6:42).

Florida's Myles Powell and South Carolina's Mark Cooper were assessed minor penalties 36 seconds apart in the second period and in the ensuing four-on-four, Cole Ully gave the Stingrays the lead back with a sharp wrist shot (12:01).

The Everblades earned a power play late in the second, and the specialty unit rose to the occasion again. With 25 seconds left in the period, Cameron Hebig bombed a slapshot from the left circle that deflected past Shepard to send Florida into the second intermission locker room with a 2-2 tie (19:34).

Ully handed South Carolina a 3-2 lead in the third period when he picked the top left corner of the net from the slot for his second marker of the night (8:17).

The Blades attempted a comeback in the third with several dangerous scoring chances in the attacking end, but Florida ultimately could not find the back of the net to tie the game. Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand finished the night with 24 saves on 27 shots.

