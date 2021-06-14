ECHL Transactions - June 14
June 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 14, 2021:
Florida:
Add John McCarron, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve
