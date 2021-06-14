ECHL Transactions - June 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 14, 2021:

Florida:

Add John McCarron, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve

