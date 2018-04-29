Komets Claim Game 1 at Toledo 5-3

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets rallied from a 3-1 deficit with four unanswered goals for a 5-3 victory at Toledo Saturday night and take a 1-0 second-round series lead.

The Walleye opened the first game of the ECHL Central Division finals with a power play goal by A.J. Jenks at 6:08 of the first period but the Komets answered three minutes later as Ryan Lowney evened it up 1-1. Jenks solved Komet goaltender Michael Houser again with 46 seconds remaining to give Toledo a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

2:01 into the second frame Patrick McCarron gave the Walleye a 3-1 edge before Shawn Szydlowski hit the net 1:20 later to start a barrage of four straight unanswered Fort Wayne goals. Garrett Thompson scored his third goal of the post-season followed by a pair of tallies by Dennis Kravchenko to bury the Walleye 5-3. Kravchenko also added two assists for a four-point night and first star of the game honors.

The Komets out-shot Toledo 36-15. Houser earned his fifth playoff win making 12 saves while netminder Pat Nagle suffered his first loss of the playoffs with 31 saves.

The Komets will skate game 2 today (Sunday) at 5:15pm at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo. The series switches to Fort Wayne for games 3 and 4 Wednesday at 7:30pm and Friday at 8pm.

