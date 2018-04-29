Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - Game 2, Mountain Division Final

The Colorado Eagles won the war of attrition on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center, with Collin Bowman's goal 13:18 into overtime serving as the only tally of the game and giving the Eagles a 1-0 series lead. On Sunday the Steelheads will look to even the series in Game 2 in Loveland before the series heads to Boise.

Bowman's overtime winner was his second goal of the playoffs, improving Colorado's overtime record in the post-season to 2-1. Philippe Desrosiers made 37 saves for the Steelheads, while Joe Cannata turned aside all 35 shots he faced for Colorado. The Steelheads' road record in the playoffs dropped to 2-1-1, while the Eagles improved their post-season record at Budweiser Events Center to 2-1-1.

Breaking Through...

The Steelheads couldn't find an answer for Joe Cannata in Game 1, as the Colorado goaltender earned his third career playoff shutout. The Steelheads were shutout just once in the regular season, their last scoreless performance all the way back on October 21st against the Utah Grizzlies. That 3-0 defeat came in Idaho's fifth game of the regular season, and Idaho has been shut out in just two of their last 108 games, regular season and playoffs combined.

Right and Rosie...

Though Joe Cannata won the goaltending duel in Game 1, Philippe Desrosiers had another strong performance for the Steelheads in making his fifth consecutive playoff start. Desrosiers had two shutouts during the regular season, neither of which required the 73:17 of scoreless hockey Desrosiers played before Collin Bowman's point shot through traffic found the back of the net. Desrosiers enters Game 2 with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. Since starting Game 4 in the Mountain Division Semifinals, Desrosiers' numbers are even more impressive with a 1.34 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage in five starts.

Working Overtime...

It was only fitting that Game 1 between the Steelheads and Eagles went to overtime, as it was played on the anniversary of arguably the most famous game played between the rivals. On April 28, 2014, the Steelheads and Eagles squared off in the longest game in ECHL history, a four-overtime affair in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. David de Kastrozza would eliminate the Eagles with the game-winner at 17:18 of the fourth overtime. The Steelheads and Eagles have gone to overtime seven times in 18 playoff meetings, with the Steelheads winning three of the first four but the Eagles taking each of the last three, including both last year.

Idaho Leaders Eagles Leaders

Goals: French (3) Goals: Beaudin (4)

Assists: Ully (6) Assists: Register (7)

Points: Ully (7) Points: Three players (7)

Plus/Minus: Hanna (+5) Plus/Minus: Register (+7)

Power Play Goals: French (3) Power Play Goals: Five players (1)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (1.65) Goals-Against Average: Cannata (2.50)

