Cannata, Bowman Drive Eagles to 1-0 over Idaho

April 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata turned in a 35-save shutout, while defenseman Collin Bowman buried the game-winning goal with 6:42 remaining in overtime to defeat the Idaho Steelheads, 1-0 in Game One on Saturday. Idaho goaltender Philippe Desrosiers made 37 saves on 38 shots in the overtime loss, as the Eagles penalty kill proved to be invaluable, going 4-for-4 on the evening.

After a scoreless first period that saw both teams go 0-for-1 on the power play, the second period would be highlighted when the Eagles killed off a four-minute double-minor to Joey Ratelle to keep the gamesheet clean after 40 minutes of action. Both penalty kills were put to the test in the first two periods of play and both would rise to the occasion, as Colorado would be held 0-for-3 while the Steelheads went 0-for-4 in the first 40 minutes.

The third period would see both goaltenders continue to stand on their heads, as Cannata would make 12 saves on 12 shots, while Desrosiers turned aside all 17 shots he faced in the final frame.

With 60 minutes unable to determine a winner, the two teams would head to sudden-death overtime. As the clock ticked inside seven minutes to play, forward Ryan Harrison would track down a loose puck on the right wing boards before feeding it to the blue line where Bowman would blister a one-timer past Desrosiers to give Colorado the 1-0 win.

The Eagles return to action when they continue their best-of-seven series against the Idaho Steelheads in Game Two on Sunday, April 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all Eagles home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com.

