ECHL Transactions - April 29

April 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 29, 2018:

Orlando:

Add Tayler Thompson , F activated from reserve [4/28]

Delete Chris Crane , F placed on reserve [4/28]

Toledo:

Add Kevin Lohan , D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy , F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

