ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 29, 2018:
Orlando:
Add Tayler Thompson , F activated from reserve [4/28]
Delete Chris Crane , F placed on reserve [4/28]
Toledo:
Add Kevin Lohan , D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy , F recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
