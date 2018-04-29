Eagles Grab Series-Opener in Overtime

Loveland, CO - Collin Bowman struck the only blow of Game 1, wiring the overtime-winner past Philippe Desrosiers to give the Colorado Eagles a 1-0 victory over the Idaho Steelheads and a 1-0 series lead in the Mountain Division Final on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center.

Desrosiers stopped the first 37 shots he faced, and the first three of overtime, before Bowman's blast from the center point found its way through a maze of bodies and in for Bowman's second goal of the playoffs at 13:18 of overtime. Ryan Harrison started the play, chasing down a puck into the right-wing corner and then escaping up the far wall towards the blue line before dishing the puck to Bowman.

The shutout loss was Idaho's first such defeat since October 21st, a 3-0 loss at Maverik Center against the Utah Grizzlies in their fifth game of the season. That loss served as their only shutout loss during the regular season.

The Steelheads had opportunities in overtime but could not convert. Idaho's best chance came three minutes into overtime when a Colorado turnover to Connor Chatham came right in front for two chances by Steve McParland and Brady Brassart, both turned away by Joe Cannata.

[Brady Brassart and Joey Ratelle, 4/28; Colorado Eagles Photography]

Cannata stopped all 35 shots he faced for his third professional playoff shutout.

The Eagles nearly had the game-winner in regulation when Nicolas Meloche rang the post midway through the third period. Otherwise, Desrosiers stopped all 17 shots sent his way.

The Steelheads had two prime chances in the second period, with Connor Chatham stopped on a breakaway and AJ White firing the puck over the net and out of play on a shorthanded 1-on-1 in which he found himself alone in on Cannata.

Both teams went scoreless on the power play. That included a failed four-minute power play for Idaho in the second period when Joey Ratelle cut Shane Hanna with a high stick. The Steelheads registered two shots on the double-minor.

This was Idaho's first overtime game of these playoffs, while Colorado improves to 2-1 in overtime hockey this spring. The Steelheads are 19-15 all-time in playoff overtime in the ECHL era.

The Steelheads will look to draw even in the series on Sunday night when they meet the Eagles for Game 2 of the Mountain Division Final at Budweiser Events Center. The game will be available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV, beginning at 7:05pm MT.

STEELHEADS STATS:

Philippe Desrosiers: 37 saves on 38 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

Collin Bowman: Overtime winner

PLAY OF THE GAME:

The only goal of the game was a prototypical playoff goal, a long-range shot through traffic that eluded the eyes of Philippe Desrosiers. Ryan Harrison won the race to a dump-in in the Idaho zone and quickly wheeled out high, finding Collin Bowman at the blue line for a quick shot that found twine for a 1-0 Eagles series lead.

