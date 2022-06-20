Komet Captain Anthony Petruzzelli Re-Signs

June 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that captain Anthony Petruzzelli has re-signed for a sixth season with the team. The Komets have also signed forward Semyon Babinstev and rookie defenseman Marc-Antoine Pépin.

Petruzzelli, 29, reached career highs in goals (27), assists (30) and points (57) last season. The 5'9 forward has not missed a game due to injury since joining the Komets on March 31, 2018, totaling 251 games. Petruzzelli played four games in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves during the 2019-20 season, missing nine games with the Komets, putting his current consecutive games played streak at 179. He was named captain on January 5, 2022.

Babinstev, (buh-bin-sev) 27, signed with Fort Wayne before the 2021-22 season but did not play a game due to immigration issues. The Moscow, Russia, native played three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL, accumulating 82 points (35g, 47a). After three seasons at the junior level, the 6'0 forward played in Kazakhstan and the Kontinental Hockey League for HC Sochi and the Czech Extraliga for HC Litvínov. Babinstev suited up for 32 games with the Newfoundland Growlers, scoring 22 points (11g, 11a) during the 2018-19 season.

Marc-Antoine Pépin, 21, appeared in 181 games in the QMJHL throughout six seasons. In his junior career, the 6'4 189 pound defender collected 103 points (19g, 84a).

The Komets will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.

Season tickets are on sale now! Visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.