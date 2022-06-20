Gladiators Reveal 20th Anniversary Logo for 2022-23

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the 2022-23 season will be monikered as the team's "20th Anniversary" campaign.

"20 years in one location is an incredible testament to our fanbase here in Atlanta," said Team President Jerry James. "This year is an opportunity for us along with our fans to celebrate our organization's history."

The marketing effort includes a special "20th Anniversary" logo patch that will be featured on Gladiators players' jerseys throughout the season.

