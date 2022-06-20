Forward Mike Szmatula Returns; Icemen Add Matt Salhany

June 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Mike Szmatula

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Mike Szmatula(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forwards Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany for the 2022-2023 season.

Szmatula, 29, returns for his second stint with the Icemen after posting 19 points (9g, 10a) in 32 games played overseas last season in Denmark with Sonderjyske. Szmatula played for the Icemen during the 2020-21 season where he collected 41 points (22g, 19a) in 62 games. The 5-9, 180-pound forward has totaled a balanced 140 points (69g, 71a) in 184 career ECHL games split between Jacksonville and the Adirondack Thunder. Szmatula has also appeared in five American Hockey League games split between the Stockton Thunder and Utica Comets during the 2018-19 season. Prior to his professional career, Szmatula totaled 108 points (47g, 61a) in four collegiate seasons split between Northeastern University (2013-2015) and the University of Minnesota (2016-2018). The Commerce, Michigan resident won a Clark Cup Championship and was named the Clark Cup Playoffs MVP while with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2013.

Salhany, 29, joins the Icemen after playing with Szmatula in Denmark (Sonderjyske) where he accrued 30 points (16g, 14a) in 35 games this past season. The 5-10, 179-pound forward has posted 97 points in 148 career ECHL games in stints with the Adirondack Thunder, Reading Royals and South Carolina Stingrays, which includes a 51-point and 26-goal season with Adirondack in 2019-2020. Prior to his professional career, the Warwick, RI resident played four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he logged 43 points.

"We're excited to have Matt and Mike in Jacksonville," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Both guys are speedy, skilled and are experienced forwards that will inject energy into our lineup every night."

Szmatula and Salhany become the first two players to agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.

--

Full and partial season packages for the 2022-2023 season are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.