Americans Announce First Signing for the 2022-2023 Season

June 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), and Head Coach and GM Chad Costello are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Jackson Leppard for the 2022-2023 season.

Leppard had a great rookie season with 35 points in 70 games. The 20 goals scored last season was more than he had in any season in major junior hockey (20 goals and 15 assists).

He had three two-goal games last season, along with six multi-point nights. He played most of the year on a line with Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak.

The 6-foot-3, and 200 pound forward will turn 23 in January. He played parts of five seasons with Prince George in the Western Hockey League from 2016-to-2019. Then he spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Ice. He had 35 points in 51 games with the Ice in 19-20.

Stay tuned for more player announcements coming soon. The Americans begin their 14th season of professional hockey this October, their 10th in the ECHL.

