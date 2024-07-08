Kobe Foster Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Left-handed pitcher of 2024 Frontier League All Star Kobe Foster has been named the Frontier League's pitcher of the week for the week ending Sunday, July 7. Foster made the start on the Fourth of July and went seven shutout innings in his fifth win of the season.

In the rubber game against the Florence Y'alls, Foster walked only one, allowed just three hits and struck out a new career high 11 in the victory, a 1-0 Washington win. It was the second-straight start for Foster where he recorded a new career high in strikeouts, whiffing 10 at Lake Erie the previous start and 11 in this one. For the lefty, it was his 10th start of the season and he is now 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA, the fifth best in the Frontier League.

Friday, Foster was selected to the 2024 All-Star Game for the West Division: his first Frontier League All-Star Game selection. He set Washington's new single-season ERA record (minimum 50 IP) in 2022 as a rookie with a 1.00 ERA in 63 innings pitched. Foster was selected as Frontier League Rookie of the Year that season before being third in the league in ERA last season with a 2.66 earned run average in 18 games despite missing about a month with an injury.

He's made seven quality starts this season. This is his first weekly honor of the season and Washington's third. Andrew Czech was the league's second Frontier League Player of the Week in 2024 and Dariel Fregio received the laurels as Pitcher of the Week at the end of May.

Washington will start a three-game series with the Evansville Otters tomorrow, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

