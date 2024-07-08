Zimmermann Named Frontier League Player of the Week

July 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Peter Zimmermann has been chosen as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week ending July 7th. It is the third time in his three seasons with the club that he has won the award, having also done so once in 2022 and 2023.

The St. Louis native tore up opposing pitchers from the New England Knockouts and Schaumburg Boomers this week at Grizzlies Ballpark, batting .565 (13-for-23) in six games with three home runs, one double, and a whopping 10 RBIs, getting at least one hit and one RBI in each contest. He also came up clutch, with two of his RBI hits giving the Grizzlies the lead, including one in the sixth inning on Friday against Schaumburg that proved to drive in the game-winning run, helping Gateway come back from a 4-2 deficit to beat the Boomers.

Zimmermann's bat has heated up lately, as he is currently riding a nine-game hit streak with seven multi-hit games, four homers, and 15 RBIs in that span.

Grizzlies return to action on Tuesday, July 9, beginning a series in Chicagoland against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:35 p.m. CT. Deylen Miley will get the ball in the series opener for Gateway against Kevin "Buddie" Pindel for Windy City at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

