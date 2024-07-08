Knockouts Acquire OF Castillo from Gateway Grizzlies

July 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have acquired outfielder Victor Castillo from the Gateway Grizzlies in exchange for a player to be named later.

Castillo, age 23, joins the Knockouts after appearing in just four games for Gateway. In those four games, two of them were against the New England Knockouts. Castillo recorded seven at-bats against the Knockouts, recording three hits (including a double), an RBI, and two walks. He then went 0-7 in the following series against the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Tallahassee, Florida native officially went pro after finishing his senior season at the University of New Orleans. During the season, Castillo batted .317, accompanied by 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. He also posted an impressive 1.024 OPS.

Other than his time in NOLA, Castillo also played for Liberty (2023) and Florida Atlantic (2021 and 2022). In his entire collegiate career, Castillo has batted .265 with 50 total RBIs. He's also played in four different summer baseball seasons, competing in two different leagues (South Florida Collegiate Baseball League and Valley League).

Castillo was a three-time All-Conference selection coming out of high school. He was also ranked as the number 28-ranked outfielder in the state of Florida.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.