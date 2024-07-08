Knockouts Acquire OF Castillo from Gateway Grizzlies
July 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
New England Knockouts News Release
BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have acquired outfielder Victor Castillo from the Gateway Grizzlies in exchange for a player to be named later.
Castillo, age 23, joins the Knockouts after appearing in just four games for Gateway. In those four games, two of them were against the New England Knockouts. Castillo recorded seven at-bats against the Knockouts, recording three hits (including a double), an RBI, and two walks. He then went 0-7 in the following series against the Schaumburg Boomers.
The Tallahassee, Florida native officially went pro after finishing his senior season at the University of New Orleans. During the season, Castillo batted .317, accompanied by 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. He also posted an impressive 1.024 OPS.
Other than his time in NOLA, Castillo also played for Liberty (2023) and Florida Atlantic (2021 and 2022). In his entire collegiate career, Castillo has batted .265 with 50 total RBIs. He's also played in four different summer baseball seasons, competing in two different leagues (South Florida Collegiate Baseball League and Valley League).
Castillo was a three-time All-Conference selection coming out of high school. He was also ranked as the number 28-ranked outfielder in the state of Florida.
The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2024
- Knockouts Acquire OF Castillo from Gateway Grizzlies - New England Knockouts
- Zimmermann Named Frontier League Player of the Week - Gateway Grizzlies
- Kobe Foster Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - Washington Wild Things
- From One Shore to Another: John Cristino - New England Knockouts
- Frontier League Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Knockouts Stories
- Knockouts Acquire OF Castillo from Gateway Grizzlies
- From One Shore to Another: John Cristino
- New England Stomps 12 Runs in Seventh Inning, Seals Series Victory
- Knockouts Blanked by Otters & Drop Game Two
- Neil Uskali & the Offensive Lift New England to Series Opener Victory