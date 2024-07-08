Frontier League Recap

July 8, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







KNOCKOUTS SET FRANCHISE RECORD WITH 12 RUNS IN THE SEVENTH

EVANSVILLE, IN - The New England Knockouts set another franchise record in their 14-2 win over the Evansville Otters on Sunday night.

The game's highlight inning was the top of the seventh, where the Knockouts (15-35) scored 12 runs, including 10 before the Otters (20-31) recorded an out. Entering the seventh, the game was tied at 2-2; New England started things off with three straight singles to load the bases. The first run scored RF Ramon Jimenez on a wild pitch, giving the Knockouts a 3-2 lead. The rest of the inning was filled with highlights, including closing the frame out with a grand slam from Jimenez followed shortly thereafter with a two-run shot from SS JR DiSarcina. The inning now stands with two records:

1) the most runs scored in an inning in Knockout history, and

2) the most runs allowed in an inning in Otters history

RHP Liam O'Sullivan pitched a complete game, allowing only two runs while striking out 10. LHP Braden Scott took the loss for New Jersey.

The Knockouts will return to action on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT when they travel to New York to take on the ValleyCats. The Otters will move on to face the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS' GRAND SLAM IN THE 10TH WINS THEM SERIES FINALE

SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers used a grand slam in the 10th to propel them over the Gateway Grizzlies in the Sunday finale at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Boomers (28-23) salvaged a win from the series with some late offense. The Grizzlies opened things up in the third with a solo home run to take the game's first lead. Schaumburg was able to put together a strong fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead, later made 3-1 in the sixth, thanks to DH Aaron Simmons' solo homer. The Grizzlies evened things up in the home half of the inning and carried their standoff into extra innings. The Boomers took a 4-3 off of a bases-loaded walk before Simmons cranked the first pitch he saw over the wall for a grand slam. RHP Dylan Stutsman was credited with the win out of the bullpen while RHP Matt Hickey took the loss for the Grizzlies.

The Boomers will swing back through Chicagoland for a series with the Joliet Slammers, beginning on Tuesday at 7:35 PM. The Grizzlies will head up north to take on another Chicago-area team in the Windy City ThunderBolts. First game of the series is set to begin at 7:35 PM EDT.

JACKALS SHUT OUT CRUSHERS, SNAP 10-GAME SLIDE

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals snapped their losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday.

The Jackals (14-36) had lost 10 in a row coming into the finale at Hinchcliffe Stadium, but they managed to take down a top team in the West in the Crushers (33-18). New Jersey jumped all over the Crushers in the third inning, beginning with 1B Robb Paller driving in the game's first run with an RBI single. The wheels came off for Lake Erie quickly, as it then allowed two more runs across in the inning on an error by the pitcher. The Jackals continued to pour it on in the fourth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and then a bases-clearing double from Paller. DH Arbert Cipion put the game well and truly out of reach with his solo home run in the sixth, making it 8-0. The Crushers could not assemble any type of significant offensive threat, only collecting two extra-base hits. LHP Alex Barker earned the win behind six shutout innings and six strikeouts. LHP Jack Eisenbarger took the loss

The Jackals will continue their homestand when the Florence Y'alls come to town for a series, beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 PM EDT. The Crushers will travel across the state to take on the Sussex County Miners next. First pitch for their series opener on Tuesday is at 7:05 PM EDT.

AIGLES' EARLY OFFENSE CARRIES THEM OVER CAPITALES

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Aigles got off to a hot start that carried them to an 8-4 victory over the Québec Capitales at Stade Quillorama on Sunday afternoon.

The Aigles (28-22) avoided the sweep by taking the finale and currently sit 2.5 games behind the first-place Capitales (33-18). Trois-Rivières got things started in the third, scoring four runs on five hits and sending eight to the plate to take a 4-0 lead. In the fourth, C Willie Estrada crushed a two-run homer to push the lead to 6-0. The fifth and the sixth were won by Québec, as they scored in both innings to cut their deficit and make it 6-2. Estrada countered with another RBI in the home half of the sixth. SS James Smibert put the game out of reach with his solo bomb in the seventh that made it 8-2. The Capitales scratched across a couple more runs in the last two innings, but could not muster a significant comeback effort. RHP Tucker Smith earned the win for the Aigles while RHP Ryan Sandberg took the loss

The Aigles are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Ottawa for a series with the Titans. First pitch is at 6:30 PM EDT. The Capitales will return home to host the New York Boulders on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

SLAMMERS WALK OFF TITANS IN 10

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers came back from down three and walked off the Ottawa Titans 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday at Duly Health & Care Field.

The Slammers (23-28) flipped the script on the Titans (30-19) for the final game of the series, getting some late clutch hitting to salvage the series finale. The Titans were in control through the first eight innings, building a 3-0 lead and maintaining it into the ninth. However, the Slammers refused to go down without a fight; with two on in the bottom of the ninth, 3B Victor Nova sent a ball over the wall in right field and into the parking lot to tie the game. The game headed into extra innings where the Titans took a 4-3 lead. The Slammers were able to tie the game on a sacrifice fly from CF Liam McArthur, setting up Nova once again. Joliet's third baseman singled into right field to bring home the winning run, giving the Slammers a 5-4 victory. RHP Cameron Smith earned the win in relief for Joliet while LHP Kyle White took the loss.

The Slammers will welcome the Schaumburg Boomers to town for their next series on Tuesday. First pitch for the opener is at 7:35 PM EDT. The Titans will begin a home series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT.

'CATS COMPLETE SWEEP WITH WALKOFF WIN

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats scored the game-winning run in the ninth to walk off the Sussex County Miners 4-3 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday.

The ValleyCats (28-23) have run their winning streak up to nine, including taking six from the Miners (17-33). The offense in the game did not show up until the mid-way point, with the 'Cats taking the first lead on a two-run single from 1B Kyle Novak. The Miners got one on the board in the seventh, but Tri-City pushed the lead to 3-1 in the bottom half. Thanks to a two-run home run, Sussex County knotted things up at 3-3 in the eighth. The game remained tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, when the ValleyCats were able to put two men on with only one out. Ryan Cash was put in the pinch-hit and sent a base hit into right field to drive in the winning run for Tri-City. RHP Arlo Marynczak got the win out of the bullpen while RHP Billy Parsons took the loss for Sussex County.

The ValleyCats will head up to Brockton for their next series against the New England Knockouts, beginning on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT. The Miners will return home to host the Lake Erie Crushers at 7:05 PM EDT on Tuesday.

Y'ALLS LIMIT BOULDERS TO ONE RUN IN FINALE

PONOMA, NY - The Florence Y'alls took the finale of their series against the New York Boulders on Sunday by a final score of 5-1.

The Y'alls (22-28) spoiled any hopes of a sweep for the fans at Clover Stadium, only allowing the Boulders (31-18) to score once. 3B Brian Fuentes gave the Y'alls a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI base hit through the left side. DH Stephen Hrustitch and C Zade Richardson added on in the third with two more RBI singles. Richardson then added another in the fifth on a groundout. The Boulders were finally able to score in the fifth on a groundout, but that would be the lone bright spot for their offense. LF Hank Zeisler added insult to injury with a solo home run to close out the ninth, making the final 5-1. RHP Edgar Martinez only allowed one run in his five-inning start, picking up his second win of the season. RHP Erik Stock took the loss for New York.

The Y'alls will stay in the Northeast and travel to New Jersey for their next series against the Jackals. First pitch for the opener on Tuesday is at 6:35 PM EDT. The Boulders will head up to Québec to take on the Capitales for their next series. The opener will be on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

WASHINGTON SCORES 11 IN OFFENSIVE DUEL WITH THUNDERBOLTS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things completed their sweep of the Windy City ThunderBolts with an 11-9 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Wild Things (33-17) have now retaken first place in the West and have run their winning streak up to five games. The ThunderBolts (20-31) came out of the gates firing, scoring three in the first inning, including a two-run homer. Washington responded in kind and then some in the first, posting six runs in the home half of the first after sending 11 hitters to the plate. DH Tyreque Reed homered for his third RBI of the day in the second to push the Wild Thing lead to 7-3. Windy City came storming back in the third and fourth, cutting its deficit down to one. Reed took matters into his own hands in the bottom of the fourth by launching his second home run of the day, a two-run shot, over the right field wall to push the lead to 9-6. The Bolts refused to go away and managed to tie the game at nine in the seventh. 1B Andrew Czech gave the Wild Things a late lead in the eighth with a two-run home run that made it 11-9. RHP Gyeongju Kim closed things out in the ninth for his 13th save of the year to complete the series sweep. RHP Nick MacDonald got the win in relief for the Wild Things while LHP Jack Mahoney took the loss.

The Wild Things will continue their homestand on Tuesday when the Evansville Otters come to town. First pitch for the series opener with Evansville is at 7:05 PM EDT. The ThunderBolts will return home to begin a series with the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:35 PM EDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.