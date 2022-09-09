Knarr's Quality Outing Supported by Early Runs in 8-3 Win

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (60-67, 26-34 2nd Half) launched three home runs and got a quality outing from their starter in an 8-3 win over the Mississippi Braves (59-69, 30-29 2nd Half) on Friday night at MGM Park.

After LHP Brandon Knarr (W, 3-6) hurled a scoreless first inning, Biloxi struck for a run one batter into the bottom of the first. Corey Ray launched a solo shot to right on a 3-0 pitch from M-Braves RHP Alan Rangel (L, 5-7), giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. It was Ray's 11th lead-off homer of his career with Biloxi and the 17th lead-off homer in Shuckers' history. Garrett Whitley then doubled with one out and Dillard singled to move Whitley around to third for Wes Clarke, who drilled a ball 402 feet to center that was caught at the wall by Justin Dean for a sacrifice fly, bringing home Whitley to make it 2-0 Biloxi.

Another home run added to the Shuckers' advantage in the third. Ray walked with one out and Whitley catapulted a two-run homer down the left-field line, his sixth of the year with Biloxi, doubling the Shuckers' lead to 4-0.

Biloxi finished their scoring on the night with a four-run fourth. Clarke went the opposite way for a solo home run to right to begin the frame, his second at Double-A, pushing Biloxi ahead 5-0. Ethan Murray singled with one out, his first hit at Double-A, and Terence Doston singled in the ensuing at bat to put two men on base. Nick Kahle rocketed a double off the right-field wall, driving in both runners to make it 7-0. A single by Ray capped the scoring for the Shuckers, moving their lead to 8-0.

On the hill, Knarr retired the side in order in the second and allowed just two singles and a walk across the third, fourth and fifth innings. The lefty didn't allow an extra-base hit until a lead-off double by Jalen Miller in the sixth, and a Drew Lugbauer homer broke up the shutout to make it 8-2. Knarr returned for the seventh inning and retired the first batter he faced but issued a walk to Cody Milligan, bringing a close to Knarr's night. All told, the southpaw went 6.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

RHP Robbie Hitt covered the rest of the seventh, RHP Zach Vennaro struck out the side in a scoreless eighth and RHP Harold Chirino pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game for Biloxi.

With the series even at two games apiece, Biloxi continues their final homestand of the year on Saturday night at MGM Park. The Shuckers are scheduled to send RHP Justin Jarvis (0-1, 5.63) to the mound against M-Braves RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 5.63) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets and group outings are available for the final home stand of the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

