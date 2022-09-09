Smokies Drop Doubleheader to Pensacola, Clinch Playoff Berth

KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (68-61, 31-29) dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (66-57, 31-28) Friday evening at Smokies Stadium. The Blue Wahoos rallied in the top of the seventh for a 5-4 game one win, and rode a seven-run sixth to victory in game two, 12-5.

Despite losing two times, the Smokies officially clinched a playoff berth Friday night. The Smokies needed the Rocket City Trash Pandas to eliminate the Birmingham Barons from the second-half North division race, which they did with an 8-6 win at Montgomery. Tennessee's playoff berth is their first since 2013. The Smokies will host the Trash Pandas in a playoff game on Tuesday, September 20.

LHP Jordan Wicks worked four shutout innings in game one, but took a no-decision as the bullpen blew the game for the second consecutive night. Samuel Reyes allowed three runs in 0.2 innings, and Jarod Wright (L, 0-1) took the loss in his Smokies debut. Tennessee's entire offense in the loss came on one swing, a three-run homer from Jake Washer.

Pensacola jumped on Tennessee's bullpen in the sixth inning of game two. With the game tied at 5-5, the Blue Wahoos scored seven time in the inning against Ben Hecht (L, 1-2) and Hunter Bigge. Cole Roederer went deep twice in the loss.

The Smokies will play the fifth game of their final homestand of the regular season Saturday evening in a doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. The Smokies will also give away Trey Lipscomb bobbleheads on Sunday. For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

