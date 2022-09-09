Conine Ties Home Run Record as Blue Wahoos Sweep Doubleheader

Kodak, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos swept their doubleheader from the Tennessee Smokies on Friday night, winning 5-4 in a tense game one and exploding for a 12-7 win in game two.

Griffin Conine launched his 23rd home run in the first inning of game two to tie the record for the most home runs in a single season in Blue Wahoos history, equaling Peyton Burdick's total in 2021. Conine also claimed the top spot on the franchise's RBI leaderboard with 70 RBI on the year, passing Travis Mattair's 69 RBI in 2014.

In game one, Dax Fulton was dominant with eight strikeouts over 4.0 hitless innings before Marcus Chiu broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the fifth. Demetrius Sims added an RBI single before Conine forced in another run with a bases-loaded walk to put Pensacola ahead 3-0.

After a long layoff, Fulton came back out for the bottom of the fifth and promptly served up a three-run homer to Jake Washer to tie the game 3-3. Zack Leban (W, 1-3) allowed a leadoff walk to come around in the sixth on a Bryce Ball sacrifice fly to put the Smokies in front 4-3, but in the top of the seventh and final inning Will Banfield delivered one final big hit for the Blue Wahoos. Down to their final two outs, the catcher took Jarod Wright (L, 0-1) deep for a go-ahead two-run home run as the Blue Wahoos took a 5-4 lead for good.

In game two, Conine's early blast was countered by a four-run second for the Smokies against A.J. Ladwig (W, 8-5). Chase Strumpf hit an RBI single, Cole Roederer hit a two-run homer, and Zach Davis scored on a Conine throwing error as the Smokies took a 4-2 lead. Miguel Amaya extended the lead to 5-2 with a solo home run in the third.

In the top of the fourth, the Blue Wahoos charged back to tie the game on a two-run double from Bubba Hollins and an RBI single from J.D. Osborne. Knotted up 5-5 going to the sixth, Pensacola took advantage of erratic control from the Smokies bullpen to push across seven runs on only four hits. Osborne brought home the first run of the inning when Ben Hecht (L, 1-2) hit him with a pitch with the bases loaded, and RBI singles from Davis Bradshaw, Paul McIntosh, Norel González and Bubba Hollins contributed to Pensacola's biggest inning since late May.

Friday marked Pensacola's first doubleheader sweep after splitting their first six twin bills of the season. Tennessee clinched a North Division playoff spot despite the two losses, as Rocket City eliminated Birmingham from contention with a win over Montgomery.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies with a on Saturday. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:10 on Pensacola's Playlist 94.5 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

