Beer & Wine Fest Returns to Toyota Field on October 22

September 9, 2022







The Beer & Wine Festival is back at Toyota Field on Saturday, October 22. Over 100 beer, wine, and spirit selections will be available for unlimited sampling for guests ages 21 and older.

Special packages are available in advance for those seeking a VIP Experience, a Painting Experience, or General Admission tickets. On October 22, only General Admission tickets will be available. Upon entry, all guests must present valid ID and will receive a commemorative tasting glass that can be kept after the event. Parking at Toyota Field is free. No minors will be permitted.

The Trash Pandas are proud to partner with Old Black Bear, Tito's, and HBT Smokers for this one-of-a-kind event, which will feature selections from breweries from across the region. From 1:45-4:45 p.m., the Unique Live Band will be performing at the HBT Smokers Stage, located on the concourse.

VIP EXPERIENCE: Admission costs $75 for this experience that begins at 1 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the culinary creations at Chef's Interactive Buffet made with local brews and Spirits. VIP guests will receive a souvenir tasting glass, pretzel necklace, and exclusive swag bag. Tickets are limited for this experience and must be purchased in advance of the event.

PAINTING EXPERIENCE: Admission costs $55 and includes admission to the Beer & Wine Fest as well as a place in one of two hourlong sessions from either 1:30-2:30 or from 3:30-4:30. Guests will be able to create and take home their own masterpiece while enjoying bottomless mimosas during the painting session. Tickets to this experience are also limited and must be purchased in advance of the event.

GENERAL ADMISSION: Admission costs $35 per person in advance of the event and increases to $45 on October 22. Includes three hours of unlimited beer, wine, and spirit samplings on the concourse.

SPECIALTY AREAS: All ticket holders will have access to specialty areas inside Toyota Field. The Wayne's Picnic Patio will be converted into the Tito's Copper Top Lounge with specialty cocktails, games, and more. The Inline Electric Rock Porch will feature a silent disco and specialty drinks available for purchase. At the Bullpen Bar, there will be craft beer tastings, beer pong and cornhole, with more specialty drinks available for purchase. At Swifty's Pretzel Stand, Bavarian Pretzels will be available to purchase, and the Pretzel Necklace Stand will have necklace kits.

DESIGNATED DRIVER: Admission costs $10 per person with access to the Toyota Field concourse and includes unlimited soft drinks and water.

