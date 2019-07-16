Kloffenstein Earns First Pro Victory as C's Top Tri-City 6-2

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein went five strong innings on Monday night scattering just four hits allowing a lone unearned run as Vancouver won its fourth game in the past five with a 6-2 victory over Tri-City.

Kloffenstein, 18, was dominant in his sixth start of the season striking out five Dust Devils hitters while only allowing 2B Reinaldo Ilarraza's cleat to touch home plate on his watch. The Texan produced 79 pitches, 45 strikes before turning the ball over to the Canadians bullpen in the 6th inning. From there, LHP Grayson Huffman (2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3SO) and RHP Andy McGuire (2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 0BB, 1SO) combined to keep the Dust Devils behind the eight-ball with LF Mason House knocking in 1B Jason Pineda on a Fielder's Choice to mount a subtle rally in the top of the 9th inning.

Vancouver's offense struck early scoring four runs off RHP Nick Thwaits with three of those runs coming in the bottom of the 3rd inning as 1B Trevor Schwecke (single), 3B Jesus Lopez (sac fly) and RF McGregory Contreras (single) all collecting RBI in the rally.

The Canadians would plate two more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning off RHP Dom Disabatino as the hard-throwing righty had a tough time finding the strike zone walking a pair, hitting another (C Brett Wright) and allowing an RBI single to RF McGregory Contreras helping Vancouver build a five run cushion.

Tri-City would manage a late run off RHP Andy McGuire making the final 6-2 Canadians.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 10-21 (.323) while the Dust Devils (14-17) fall three games back of North Divison leading Spokane (17-14) who topped Everett (16-15) on Monday night down at Avista Stadium.

The Canadians will try and secure its first series sweep of the 2019 season on Tuesday, July 16th at 7:05pm with RHP William Gaston getting the ball in the series finale. Tickets can be purchased by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

