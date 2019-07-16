Offense Held Quiet North of the Border
July 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Tri-City Dust Devils (14-17) fell 6-2 to the Vancouver Canadians (10-21) on Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game road series.Â Jason PinedaÂ had an impressive performance at the plate, collecting three of Tri-City's seven hits.
Vancouver stuck for the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning to take a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night. Tri-City starterÂ Nick ThwaitsÂ suffered his second loss of the season after surrendering three earned runs in four innings of work. The loss for the Dust Devils combined with Spokane's win over Everett puts Tri-City three back of the Indians with seven games left to play in the first half race.
The Dust Devils will look to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Canadians on Tuesday night. Tri-City will send right-handerÂ Ignacio FelizÂ to the mound in the series final. Vancouver will counter with right-hander William Gaston.
The Dust Devils will return to Gesa Stadium on Wednesday to face the Everett AquaSox. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.
