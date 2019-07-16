July 15th: Volcanoes Lose First Place Spot in 4-3 Loss
July 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes lose their third straight game to lose a spot at first place to the Hillsboro Hops, who beat them 4-3. The Volcanoes left 10 runners on base, including 6 in the final three innings, in the loss compared to Hillsboro's 2 runners left on base. The Volcanoes go down to 19-12 while the Hops go up to 20-11.
In the top of the first inning, Ricardo Genoves hits a triple to left field that scores Franklin Labour and gives the Volcanoes an early 1-0 lead.
The next batter, Tyler Fitzgerald, hits a single to right field that scores Genoves and makes it 2-0.
After Hillsboro ties the game, Sean Roby hits a double down the left-field line that scores Simon Whiteman and gives the Volcanoes a 3-2 lead.
The two teams will face off in the final game on July 16th at Ron Tonkin Field. Jacob Lopez, who is coming off his first loss of the year, will face off against Andrew Saalfrank.
