Klinck Comes Back to River Dragons

June 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed forward Steven Klinck for the 2024-25 FPHL season.

Klinck, 21, appeared in two games with one goal for the River Dragons last season before being traded to the Elmira River Sharks for future considerations. With Elmira he showed his potential offensively, posting 30-37-67 in 43 games. Those numbers earned Klinck a spot on the FPHL All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season. Klinck was returned to the River Dragons as stipulated in the deal last season.

River Dragons season tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 season by calling 706-507-4625 or going online to RDragons.com. You may also come down to the team office from Monday - Thursday 10 am to 4 pm and Fridays 10 am to 1 pm. Please note the office will be closed at noon on Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday next week in honor of the Fourth of July Holiday.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.