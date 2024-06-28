Hat Tricks Lose Five Players in 2024-25 Expansion Draft
June 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Danbury Hat Tricks lost five (5) unprotected players (the maximum) to the FPHL's expansion draft on Thursday, June 27. The three (3) new franchises - Athens, GA, Danville, IL, & Monroe LA - were issued 11 picks each while teams that failed to make the playoffs in 2023-24 - Baton Rouge, LA, Hudson Valley, NY (Elmira), & Wytheville, VA - were given two (2) selections each.
The following players were selected in the expansion draft:
Charlie Bedard (D) - Dashers Hockey
Nick DiNicola (F) - Athens Rock Lobsters
Kolby Johnson (F) - Athens Rock Lobsters
Riley Robertson (D) - Athens Rock Lobsters
Brandon Stojcevski (F) - Monroe Moccasins
Teams that acquired new players through the draft can either sign, trade or release their selections ahead of the 2024-25 season.
