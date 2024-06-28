Welcome Back, Josh Tomasi

June 28, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Josh Tomasi. Tomasi asserted his dominance amongst all other rookies last season with his toughness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win games. While playing 48 games with the Wolves, Josh tallied 21 point and 193 penalty minutes.

"Tommy is going to have a much bigger role this season for us. He's got a very heavy shot that we plan on utilizing as much as possible. He has established himself as a clean but willing combatant, which should give him some more room out there this season. He plays the game right, he's gonna have a break out season," said GM Charlie Pens. Welcome back to Watertown, Josh! Howl Yeah!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.