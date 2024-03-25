Kleinendorst and Shimer Selected into Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame

March 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears, in collaboration with the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame, are excited to induct two new members at Hall of Fame Night on Saturday, April 6th. Former Binghamton Senators head coach, Kurt Kleinendorst and former public address announcer, Stephen Shimer, will be inducted as the 2024 class.

Kurt Kleinendorst served as the head coach for the Binghamton Senators from 2010-12 and 2016-17. In his first season as an AHL head coach, Kleinendorst led the Senators to the Calder Cup Final, defeating the Houston Aeros four games to two, in the best of seven series. In their incredible playoff run, the B-Sens overcame 3-1 series lead from Manchester, outlasted Portland in six, and swept Charlotte in the conference finals. In his three seasons with the Senators, Kleinendorst recorded 98 regular season wins and 16 playoff victories.

Steve Shimer was the "man on the mic" for 26 years inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, serving as public address announcer for the BC Icemen, Binghamton Senators, Devils, and Black Bears. Publicly known as "Shimes" to the fans, Shimer had a front row seat at numerous historical moments including the Calder Cup Championship run and the 2008 AHL All-Star Classic. Across various levels ranging from youth to professional, Shimes has announced over 1,000 games. Currently, Shimes continues to work with Equinox Broadcasting in Binghamton as a program director and morning show host.

Kleinendorst and Shimer with both be inducted into the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Saturday, April 6th at 7pm. The Black Bears will be wearing "throwback" uniforms, honoring a team from the city's rich past. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

