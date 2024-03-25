Three Unanswered Goals Propels Thunderbirds over Zydeco 4-2

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Saturday night, scoring three unanswered goals in the second period on their way to a 4-2 win.

It didn't take long for Baton Rouge to get going, as they opened the scoring on a goal from Scott Shorrock just 1:57 to make it 1-0. Carolina was held off the scoreboard despite their strong push thanks to goaltender John Moriarty who stood his ground between the pipes for the Zydeco.

In the second period, Carolina's offense began to find their footing as they scored three unanswered goals. Dawson Baker started the party for the Thunderbirds just 25 seconds in with a power play goal, tying the game 1-1. Minutes later, Roman Kraemer would give Carolina their first lead of the night as he was left uncontested in front of the net at 11:34. Gus Ford would pick up the final goal of the period, finishing off a two-on-one, beating Moriarty on the glove side to make it 3-1.

Leading by two, the Thunderbirds continued to pour it on offensively, finishing the period with another 20 shots and a one-handed goal from Jacob Schnapp. The Zydeco pulled out a late goal from Jake Cox at 15:18 to make it 4-2, but it wouldn't be enough. For now, Baton Rouge will turn their attention to Mississippi, as they gear up for a four-game series against the Sea Wolves starting on Thursday in Biloxi.

