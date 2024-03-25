Hat Tricks Announce New Haven Night for Friday, March 29

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to honor the New Haven Nighthawks on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. when the Hat Tricks battle the Watertown Wolves at the Danbury Ice Arena. The Hat Tricks will be sporting custom orange Nighthawk-themed jerseys during the game which will be auctioned off through the Dash Auctions app.

The night is sponsored by TK's American Cafe and the New Haven Nighthawk Brewing Company.

The New Haven Nighthawks were an AHL team affiliated periodically from 1972 to 1992 with the Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and Los Angeles Kings. The Nighthawks were beloved in the city, playing in the historic New Haven Coliseum for 20 years.

"It's a wonderful nod to the past," said Jeff Haynes, Owner of Nighthawk Brewing Company. "The idea of the [New Haven Nighthawks] beer was to keep the logo and to someday see a Nighthawk game again. This is the mecca of what we've been trying to do."

"I remember TK's being packed after every (Nighthawks) home game," the Owner of TK's American Cafe Tom Kennedy said. "Whether it was the Beast of New Haven (AHL) or the New Haven Knights (UHL), fans were always so passionate. And a lot of those Section 14 fans helped form Section 102 in Danbury!"

