Kines and Boomers Pitch to Season Opening Win

May 10, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





SAUGET, IL - Gunnar Kines notched six shutout innings and the pitching staff struck out 15 as the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, opened the season with a 6-1 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on the road Friday night.

Kines hit the first batter of the game before retiring the next 10, allowed a single in the fourth, and then retired the next eight. Kines struck out nine in notching the win. The Boomers gave Kines all the support he would need early, scoring a single run in the first. Jack Parenty led off the game with an opposite field single and scored on an RBI single from Wuincy Nieporte with one out. The team tacked on three in the fifth to pull away on a wild pitch, a bases loaded walk to Clint Hardy and an RBI single from Connor Oliver.

Behind Kines, Darrell Thompson, Dylan Stutsman and Connor Eller finished out the win. Parenty, Hardy and Nieporte all notched two hits in the win as the Boomers totaled nine.

The season opening series continues on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. with All-Star Payton Lobdell making his season debut for the Boomers.

