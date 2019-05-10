Washington Loses Lead in 6th, Drops Second Game of Four at River City

May 10, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - The Wild Things dropped the second game of the four-game series at River City despite having a 2-1 lead entering the home sixth.

River City scored in the bottom of the sixth on a double by third baseman Braxton Martinez on a ball right fielder Hector Roa got a late break on to tie it, and scored in the eighth on a Trevor Achenbach run-scoring single through the left side to win the game 3-2, and even the series through its first two contests.

TheWild Things left 11 on base, but did score both of their runs in the second inning after the Rascals had taken a 1-0 lead in the home first on an RBI double by Kameron Masthay. Right fielder Hector Roa hit a solo shot to right-center field and a few batters later, centerfielder Mick Fennell knocked home left fielder Preston Scott, who had singled, with a single of his own.

John Havird went six innings for a no decision in his Wild Things' debut, fanning four and allowing the two earned runs in his outing. Tyler Barss also made his team debut and took the loss after 1.1 innings. Nick Durazo, who was the third Wild Thing to make his debut on the mound for the team today, pitched 0.2 innings to get Barss out of the eighth after the go-ahead/winning run scored.

Three Washington hitters had two hits: Fennell, third baseman Wander Franco and catcher Cody Erickson.

The Wild Things and Rascals will play game three of the set tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. ET. Ty Mondile is set for his Wild Things' debut and will be opposed by River City's Alec Byrd.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.