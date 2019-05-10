Otters Announce Additional Special Events for 25th Anniversary Season

May 10, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will be celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019, starting on Friday, May 10, and big events are planned to commemorate the season.

The Otters will soon be announcing a partnership night with Habitat for Humanity that will be full of excitement. Mark your calendars for July 12 and stay tuned for full details on "Otters and Habitat Partnership Night."

The Otters are also working alongside the community in a non-profit giveback program. The organization has chosen to work with 14 non-profits to help reach out to their supporters and invite them to enjoy an Otters game. For a full list of non-profit sponsors, visit evansvilleotters.com/promotions.

June 27 at Bosse Field will be "14 WFIE Night at the Otters." 14 WFIE has been a strong media partner with the Evansville Otters, and the partnership will continue with a night of baseball at Bosse Field.

The night will feature a ROKU giveaway courtesy of 14 WFIE. WFIE will also live stream the Otters game that night.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, some upgrades are expected to be made to the facility at Bosse Field to help electrify the entertainment and atmosphere at the ballpark.

The Otters expect to have an upgraded sound system this season. Also, the German American Bank Kids Zone will see some upgrades after a highly, successful 2018 season. The Kids Zone is expected to be expanded, providing more entertainment to the young baseball fans.

The 2019 season will feature more special giveaways with more details to come soon. The giveaways, upgrades and more are all part of an effort to make this anniversary season the most memorable, fun-filled season yet.

Fans can find out full information and stay updated on all that is happening and planned for the 2019 season, including new and returning promotions, by following the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as visiting evansvilleotters.com.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

