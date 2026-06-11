Kickers Fall to Boise FC in Physical Road Clash, 2-1

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers dropped a hard-fought cross country road matchup 2-1 to AC Boise on Wednesday evening at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.

Despite conceding a goal in the opening minutes of the matchup, the Kickers worked to create several chances in the first half. While Richmond struggled to connect with the back of the net, Nils Seufert broke through to put the Kickers on the board in the 55th minute. However, Boise held tight to its 2-1 lead for the remainder of the contest despite 10 shots including four on goal from the Kickers in the second half of play.

AC Boise was led by Nick Moon and Robinson Moshobane who both tallied goals.

Breaking Down The Action

Boise immediately grabbed the first opportunity of the night, but Fillion denied the attempt.

Boise scored the opening goal in the third minute, taking a quick 1-0 advantage over the Kickers.

Richmond tried to find an equalizer minutes later, but the ball ricocheted off of a Boise player.

Boise closed in on the box for another attempt in the eighth minute, but the Kickers managed to swat the effort away.

Boise continued to add early pressure on Richmond's defense, forcing Fillion into a diving save in the 10th minute.

Richmond blocked a shot in critical defensive play to keep the score gap low three minutes later.

Amer's set piece efforts were rebuked in the 23rd minute as the ball bounced off the top of the net.

Fillion managed back-to-back saves in the 27th minute to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Fillion turned away a clear breakaway from Boise in the 29th minute, yet again keeping the score 1-0.

Darwin Espinal sent the ball flying on target, but the effort was denied by the Boise goalie in the 37th minute.

Boise expanded the lead to 2-0 with the first half coming to a close.

Boise's Nick Moon received a second yellow and ejection as he collided with Fillion during a close-range shot in the final moments of the half.

The two clubs entered halftime with Boise holding a 2-0 advantage.

In the 55th minute, Nils Seufert capitalized off an assist by Espinal to find the back of the net, putting the Kickers on the board.

Espinal attempted to head in a goal in the 68th minute, but the ball was saved.

The Kickers made a flurry of attempts at the net in the 74th minute, but despite the numerous efforts during the possession, the score remained 2-1.

Boise corralled a Richmond shot in the 91st minute to maintain the lead.

Richmond was awarded a corner in stoppage time, but could not find an equalizer from the set piece.

The final whistle sounded with the score 2-1 in favor of AC Boise.

Notable Numbers

1: Nils Seufert tallied his first goal of the 2026 USL1 Regular Season.

4: Darwin Espinal recorded four shots including two on target.

6: Yann Fillion tallied six or more saves in both contests against Boise this season.

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last eight matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 53 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

10: Wednesday marked Richmond's 10th USL1 regular season game of the season and sixth on the road.

11: Wednesday's road matchup against AC Boise was the second time the teams have faced off in 11 days.

16: Saturday will mark Richmond's 16th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 0-0-2 record all-time against AC Boise.

The two clubs last faced each other on May 30, 2026, in USL League One action with the contest ending in a 2-2 draw at City Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond will wrap up their three-game road stretch when they face Corpus Christi FC in USL League One action on Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

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