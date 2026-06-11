Kickers to Conclude Road Gauntlet at Corpus Christi FC Saturday

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers will play their third of three straight road contests as they face off against Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers fell to AC Boise on Wednesday, June 10, 2-1.

The match marked Richmond's 16th of the season and 10th in USL League One regular season competition.

Nils Seufert tallied his first goal of the 2026 USL1 Regular Season.

Series History

For the first time in history, the Richmond Kickers and Corpus Christi FC will face off in competition on Saturday evening.

Corpus Christi FC, who began their debut campaign in March 2026, are 1-5-5 in on the 2026 season.

The Richmond Kickers will face Corpus Christi twice in the 2026 season. The second of two matchups will be hosted at City Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. EST.

Numbers to Know

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last nine matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 54 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

11: Wednesday will mark Richmond's 11th USL1 regular season game of the season and seventh on the road.

17: Saturday will mark Richmond's 17th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

40: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 40 saves on the season.

77: Nils Seufert attempted 77 passes in Wednesday's contest against AC Boise.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will return to City Stadium after three consecutive road games to face Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for First Responders Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

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